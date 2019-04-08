After WBRZ report Friday, state official calls for audit over felon voting

BATON ROUGE - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said in an interview today, he is asking for an investigation by the State Legislative Auditor to review the process of releasing names of felons to the Secretary of State’s office. That list allows the Secretary of State to determine who is eligible to vote.

It comes after a story by the WBRZ Investigative Unit that showed the former New Roads Mayor Robert Myer voted in October. Myer was convicted of malfeasance for using his city-issued credit card for personal business.

Ardoin said if DOC had done their jobs they would have been notified between January and June that he was ineligible. Myer would have needed to re-register to vote and provide documentation that he fulfilled his probation and paid all restitution. That was not done.

"My concern is if there is one there must be others," Ardoin said. "Why is it that they are deciding to send some information and not all information when the law requires that all felons be reported to our office."

Ardoin said it’s concerning that this happened and is concerning that Myer happens to be closely tied to the deputy secretary of the agency that didn’t do what it was supposed to. He wants to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.

Friday, the Department of Corrections told WBRZ that Myer was eligible to vote in July since he completed his probation. However, the Clerk of Court said it was not notified of that and still showed Myer being on active felony probation.

The Department of Corrections did not respond to our questions Monday as the agency is observing a state holiday.