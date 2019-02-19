62°
ACT help available for local students

BATON ROUGE - Many people are nervous when they take the ACT exam. The 100 Black Men of Greater Baton Rouge want to help students shake off the nerves and do their best on the test.

Their annual ACT Prep Academy begins Tuesday, January 6rg at T.T. Allain Hall on Southern's campus.

John Smith and Dr. Gloria Thomas stopped by 2une In this morning with more information on how you can get some assistance. Visit this website or watch the video for more information.

 

 

4 years ago Tuesday, December 30 2014

