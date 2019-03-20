Accused kidnapper has criminal past involving children

BATON ROUGE - As a murder investigation continues in Baton Rouge, court records show a criminal history linked to children for a man accused of kidnapping a murdered woman's daughter.

Wednesday night Baton Rouge Police arrested 24-year-old Curtis King and 22-year-old Daaria Thomas for allegedly kidnapping 2-year-old A'Kyleana "AK" Latham from her home sometime Saturday. Investigators say it's unclear if the girl's mother, Taylor Latham, was dead at the time of the kidnapping.

The body of Taylor Latham was discovered Monday night. She was shot and killed inside of her car in the driveway of her Louisiana Avenue home, according to police.

Looking into King's past reveals a history of hurting children, according to police. Court records link King to the death of his 6-month-old son in 2013. Investigators said on Oct. 29, 2013 King left his son unattended while he prepared marijuana for sale, then later went to sleep next to the child. Police said King told them when he woke up he found his son unresponsive, and called for help.

King was due in court on May 12 to face a second-degree cruelty to a juvenile charge, but instead he's in jail after the kidnapping of A'Kyleana. King was released from jail in March 2014 on a $20,000 bond.