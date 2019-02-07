8-year-old left on school bus for hours after falling asleep

61°
ASCENSION – An eight-year-old boy was left on a school bus Monday for five hours after he fell asleep on his way to school, Ascension Parish School District confirms.

The child was a second grade student at Donaldsonville Primary. The boy's aunt told News 2 that she was not contacted by the school after it was noticed that he was not in attendance.

However, school officials say that a call about the boy's absence was placed.

The boy's aunt said that he is seeing a doctor for a check-up on Tuesday. 

Ascension Public Schools spokeswoman Jackie Tisdell said that leaving the child on the bus is "totally unacceptable." Tisdell said that the school district is investigating the incident.

According to school officials, school bus policy requires bus drivers to check the bus before closing its doors. 

The child was not harmed and made it home safely.

