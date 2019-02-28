630pm News Replay, Thursday Feb 28

Home
Residents ordering junkyard to be cleaned up
CONVENT - One man's treasure is another man's trash. At least that's what one property owner in Convent says. Calvin White contacted 2 On Your...
More stop signs installed to slow speeders through Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood experiencing cut-through drivers...
Dumping site cleaned up following On Your Side report
BATON ROUGE - An illegal dumping ground has...
Parade goers prep for busy Mardi Gras weekend
BATON ROUGE – Mardi Gras weekend is just days away. Before then, krewe members are making sure they have all the essentials for when they roll...
US offers $1 million reward in hunt for bin Laden's son
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. government is offering...
Governor Edwards declares emergency for flood threat
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's governor has declared a...
Tricky forecast through Saturday, strong front coming Sunday
Look for showers and thunderstorms to remain in the forecast over the next several days as another slow moving front wobbles across the region. Temperatures will...
Turning warmer as rain, storms stay in the forecast
Look for showers and thunderstorms to remain in...
Scattered action as unsettled weather pattern takes hold
Back into an unsettled weather pattern, clouds and...
Sports
McCowan has 25 points, No. 5 Mississippi State beats LSU
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Teaira McCowan had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Jordan Danberry added 18 points and No. 5 Mississippi State cruised to a 76-56...
LSU baseball powers past Southern 17-4 on the diamond
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team...
Tiger Band director leaving LSU for position in Oregon
BATON ROUGE - The Golden Band from Tigerland's...
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February 28, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
