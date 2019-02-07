2 Questions - Jordan Whittington

Jordan Whittington is a Digital Content Producer and Traffic Reporter for WBRZ News 2. She joined WBRZ in October 2017.

Jordan is a graduate of Louisiana State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts with a Dual Degree in English Literature and Film & Media Arts. While still in school, Jordan interned at Louisiana Public Broadcasting. During her tenure, she assisted in the production of a PBS documentary that marked the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

A Baton Rouge native, Jordan became fascinated with film and television as a young girl. Her love for writing was the catapult that sent her into a career in journalism.

Jordan enjoys traveling, reading, spending time with her adopted dog, Sampson, and cheering on LSU and Saints Football. She also serves as a local fundraising coordinator for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Twitter: @jwhittingtonBR

Email: jwhittington@wbrz.com