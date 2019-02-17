2 dead, 3 injured in crash on Hwy 190 in Livonia

LIVONIA - Two victims in a crash on Hwy 190 in Livonia Thursday have been identified.

The 3-car crash happened just east of the city limits around 6:30 p.m.

Livonia Police tell News 2, the wreck claimed the lives of Daniel and Ramonia O'Brien, a married couple from Krotz Springs, Louisiana.

Three others were transported to the hospital.

Crash happened at the Livonia city limits sign, at the entrance to Not Your Mama's Cafe. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/i6SE90cHsV — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) April 28, 2017



Sources on scene say one vehicle was attempting to turn left onto Hwy 190 when it was hit by another car. The first vehicle was pushed into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by a third car, killing the driver instantly.

The dangers of driving along this stretch of road was the focus of an Investigative Unit story in January.



Livonia PD is still investigating.