1030pm News Replay, Friday Mar 1

Home
On Your Side
Property owner battles over land with construction crew
HOLDEN - A property owner in Livingston Parish says her blood is boiling because a construction crew is using her driveway to access her neighbor's property....
Residents ordering junkyard to be cleaned up
CONVENT - One man's treasure is another man's...
More stop signs installed to slow speeders through Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood experiencing cut-through drivers...
News
Plane crashes after takeoff from Louisiana to Texas, 2 aboard
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The FAA says a small plane heading from Louisiana to Texas crashed into the river between the states, and initial reports indicate...
Man dies after Tesla crashes into semitrailer in Florida
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a...
Man on cross-country mission to mow lawns for free makes stop in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A man who started a...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Mild with showers prior to strong cold front Sunday
With only isolated showers expected to flare up through Saturday, exact timing and placement is a tough forecast. The good news is that neither of the...
Tricky forecast through Saturday, strong front coming Sunday
Look for showers and thunderstorms to remain in...
Turning warmer as rain, storms stay in the forecast
Look for showers and thunderstorms to remain in...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Two perfect 10s lead LSU Gymnastics past Georgia
BATON ROUGE- LSU Gymnastics scored a season high score of 197.900 Friday night in the PMAC against No. 7 Georgia. Senior Lexie Priessman made her...
Tigers drop first game of series to Texas 8-1
AUSTIN - The top-ranked LSU Tigers ran into...
How to watch top-ranked LSU Tigers' match-up with #18 Texas
BATON ROUGE - The top-ranked Tigers baseball team...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February 28, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Black History Month
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Valentine's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Black History Month
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Valentine's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Mild with showers prior to strong cold front Sunday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
1030pm News Replay, Friday Mar 1
Share:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
2MAD: Man on cross-country mission to mow lawns for free makes stop...
Live from Southdowns Parade 2019
2019 Spanish Town Parade prep
Local business owners anticipating economic boost from riverboats
Property owner battles over land with construction crew
Sports Video
Southern baseball off to hottest start since early 2000's
The Red Stick Coquettes
Jaden Hills strikes out eight in LSU debut
Cade Beloso Walk-off bomb
LSU softball using 'Blast Motion' sensor to change the game