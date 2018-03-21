Zuckerberg apologizes for privacy scandal

NEW YORK - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finally apologized for weaknesses in the social network's policies that enabled an app to gain access to the personal information of 50 million users without their consent.



Zuckerberg told CNN late Wednesday that he is "really sorry," speaking in his first interview since news of the scandal broke last week.



His mea culpa on cable television came a few hours after he acknowledged on his Facebook page that his company had made mistakes, but without saying he was sorry.



During the CNN interview, Zuckerberg also expressed regrets for not doing more after Facebook first discovered that Cambridge Analytica had gained access to a broad swath of Facebook users' data in 2015.



Until his post and the CNN interview, Zuckerberg had remained silent about the privacy scandal, as had Facebook's No. 2 executive, Sheryl Sandberg.