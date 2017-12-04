Zoo welcomes new endangered African penguin chick

APPLE VALLEY, Minn- The Minnesota Zoo recently announced the birth of a new endangered African penguin chick.

The chick hatched Nov. 21 and weighed 50.5 grams. The new baby is being cared for behind the scenes by its parents Burner and Snickers.

According to the zoo, African penguins are currently listed as an endangered species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act and the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. The Minnesota Zoo has successfully hatched 21 African penguin chicks since opening the 3M Penguins of the African Coast habitat in 2011.

Along with successfully hatching African penguin chicks onsite, the zoo also consistently supports critical fieldwork occurring in South Africa to save the endangered African penguins in the wild.