Zippy's sticking it to the Tide

BATON ROUGE - The Zippy's crew brainstormed ideas for their next sign and this one has an important message.

"It's Alabama hate week, it's the biggest week of the year," said Zippy's owner Neal Hendrick.

For every message you see on the Zippy's sign a meeting spawned it. It's a tradition that's been going on for years.

"We've been doing the signs since the day we opened. Alabama hate week came in about four or five years ago and our staff loved it, our customers loved it and it seems to do well on the Internet as well," said Hendrick, "We're not PG. We're not politically correct. Like I said, we try to keep it PG-13 plus...ish and some people are just kind of sticks in the mud."

Hendrick says some people won't drive down their area of Perkins just to avoid them but, the message is clear, it's all in good fun.

"More people like it and will say oh we love your signs, we look at your signs all the time, they make me laugh," said Hendrick.