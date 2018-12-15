50°
Zinke says 'attacks' led to his resignation

1 hour 5 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 December 15, 2018 9:26 PM December 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is blaming what he calls "vicious and politically motivated attacks" for his resignation from President Donald Trump's Cabinet.
  
Zinke's departure, set for Jan. 2, comes as the former Montana congressman faces numerous federal investigations into his travel, political activity and potential conflicts of interest - and shortly before Democrats take over the House, which could launch investigations of its own.
  
Trump says he plans to announce a replacement next week.

