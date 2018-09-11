Zebras spotted grazing in New Orleans neighborhood

Photo: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS - While on patrol in a New Orleans neighborhood, two police officers came across a group of striped animals that aren't exactly indigenous to Louisiana.

Seventh District Officer Koeller and Washington were driving on Lake Forest Boulevard when they saw three zebras grazing.

Police say the zebras are part of a circus visiting the city and were just getting a bite to eat before going to sleep.

No citations were issued.