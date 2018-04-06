Zack Hess sets tone in game one, Tigers top Texas A&M 4-1

College Station, Texas - Zack Hess showed ace like stuff in a crucial SEC road start for LSU. The sophomore flame thrower pitched a career-high eight innings of four-hit shutout baseball while striking out five Aggies on the night as LSU took game one over Texas A&M 4-1.

In the fourth inning, the LSU bats knocked around Texas A&M ace Stephen Kolek. The Tigers managed to score all four runs that inning. After a leadoff walk to Zach Watson, Austin Bain followed with a double, then Antoine Duplantis delivered a clutch two-run single. That same inning Hunter Feduccia laced an RBI single the other way on 90 mph fastball.

LSU can clinch their first SEC road series of the season tomorrow night.