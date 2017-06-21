79°
Zachary woman killed in three-vehicle crash on LA 10

1 hour 50 minutes 48 seconds ago June 21, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

GREENSBURG - Police are investigating a deadly, three-vehicle crash on LA 10 which left one person dead in St. Helena Parish on Wednesday.

According to Louisiana State Police, 27-year-old Brittney Robinson was driving west on LA 10 in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox at the time of the crash. 

Police say Robinson crashed into a vehicle that was slowing down to make a turn after she failed to come to a stop. After the crash, Robinson's vehicle traveled into the eastbound lane where it was struck head-on by a Ford pickup truck.

Robinson sustained severe injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the others drivers involved was taken to a hospital. The third driver was uninjured.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in this crash, but blood samples were taken from all three individuals for testing.

The crash remains under investigation.

