Zachary woman crafts special lanterns for fallen officer's family

ZACHARY - One local woman is making sure the memory of fallen Corporal Shane Totty continues to shine bright. She made a special gift for both his family and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The sounds of a paper shredder take over Tiffany Parker's lantern workshop, but the sounds go far beyond shredding paper.

"I am actually creating memories for people or families that have lost loved ones," Parker said. "In the past, I've given them to families in a bittersweet moment."

Black and blue ribbon, scissors, and a printer are all needed to prepare a special lantern for the family of BRPD Officer Totty.

"Actually, it's one of the toughest things I have done," said Parker.

Cpl. Totty was killed two weeks ago when his motorcycle was struck during a funeral procession.

"When I saw it, I knew I had to give the mother, his fiancé and his little girl a lantern," she said. "I can't even imagine how things must be. But I felt this is the least I could do."

Parker believes making the lanterns is a part of giving back, and reminding the Totty family that his legacy will live on.

"So I want them to have a lot of comforts when they look at this lantern," Parker said. "He is here with the light, and his memory lives on."

Parker says she'll continue to support any law enforcement family in the time of need.