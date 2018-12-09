Zachary wins back-to-back titles after late 4th quarter heroics

NEW ORLEANS- After putting up 67 points in their semifinal shootout with Destrehan, Zachary knew they had quite the test against a West Monroe team that entered Saturday's final without giving up a single point in the postseason.

Zachary broke the streak early on a touchdown throw from Keilon Brown to Chandler Whitfield to go up 6-0 early in the first quarter.

Both teams would trade blows until the 4th quarter when West Monroe erased a 10 point deficit to take a 24-20 lead with 9:26 to play in the game.

The West Monroe defense that had been so special this postseason also came up with a potential game saving 4th and goal stop with 4:30 left to play.

Zachary would get one more chance with 2:38 in the game and would take advantage.

Brown threw a screen to Chris Hilton who would take it 80 yards for the game winning touchdown.

Zachary wins their 2nd straight title and third in the last four years.