81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary residents warned of holiday home burglaries

1 hour 44 minutes 35 seconds ago December 27, 2016 Dec 27, 2016 Tuesday, December 27 2016 December 27, 2016 12:16 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

ZACHARY – The Zachary Police Department is warning residents of several home burglaries during the Christmas holidays where suspects tried to gain entry through the garage.

The police department posted on Facebook that officers have seen several burglaries recently where suspects crash into garage doors to get into the home.

The department is reminding residents to lock their cars doors, their homes and set their alarms.

Residents are also advised to report any suspicious activity and vehicles.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days