Zachary residents warned of holiday home burglaries

ZACHARY – The Zachary Police Department is warning residents of several home burglaries during the Christmas holidays where suspects tried to gain entry through the garage.



The police department posted on Facebook that officers have seen several burglaries recently where suspects crash into garage doors to get into the home.



The department is reminding residents to lock their cars doors, their homes and set their alarms.



Residents are also advised to report any suspicious activity and vehicles.