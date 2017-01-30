Zachary residents receiving late notices for water bills but no bill

ZACHARY – Some Zachary residents are receiving yellow notices on their mailboxes claiming that their water bill is late, however no bill shows up.

For resident Rolando Williams, the amount for his bill fluctuates from $130 to $180 or even $250.



However Williams says that sometimes he doesn't even receive a bill, only a notice that his payment is late.



"It's never a bill, it's always a discontinuing notice," he said.

The notices Williams receives say that failure to pay his bill will result in a $25 fee or termination of utilities, however he says that he pays his bill on time. Williams told 2 On Your Side that he is not the only one experiencing this.

"So many people said the same problem we're having, it obviously just can't be us," he said.

Zachary Mayor David Amhrein said that if residents get a delinquent notice, they should also be getting a bill as both documents are mailed from the same company. Amrhein says there is no problem.

However, residents like Williams feel like something is not right and hope the notices stop coming.

Amhrein said that residents should call the City of Zachary at 225-654-0287 if they think there is a problem with their bill.