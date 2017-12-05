Zachary Police working to catch vehicle burglars

ZACHARY- The Zachary Police Department has received numerous complaints of vehicles burglaries.

Authorities say these burglaries occurred this week in the areas of Ramey Drive, English Turn, Marshal Bond Estates and Oak Shadows Subdivision.

The police department says it is working tirelessly to catch the criminals. In the meantime, authorities advise residents to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables and keys from the interior.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle burglaries, are encouraged to contact the Zachary Police Department Detectives Division at 225-654-1905.