Zachary police warn residents about vehicle burglaries and peddlers

ZACHARY – The Zachary Police Department is warning residents of vehicle burglaries in the area, along with peddlers without a license.

The police department posted the warnings on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

According to police, the department has received several reports of vehicle burglaries in the Redwood Lakes areas and reminds residents to lock their vehicles.

Additionally, the police department advised residents that no person or business has an active peddler's license in Zachary city limits. Officers say they have been finding that peddlers have been using copies of other licenses as their own.

Residents are advised that a person must have a picture ID and license with their name on it issued by the City of Zachary.

Those who wish to know if someone holds an active license should call 225-654-1935.