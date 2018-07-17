83°
Zachary Police show off dance moves in 'lip-sync' challenge

1 hour 49 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 July 17, 2018 7:35 AM July 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Officers with the Zachary Police Department have joined in on the fun by taking part in the lip-sync challenge.

The department posted the video Monday with the caption "The wait is finally over!" The officers jam out to several hit songs such as 'I Fought the Law,' 'One Call Away,' '9 To 5' and more. 

During one part of the video, the department pays a moving tribute to fallen officer Christopher Lawton.

Check out the full video here.

Other local law enforcement agencies that have participated in the viral craze include the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Office, Gonzales Police Department and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

