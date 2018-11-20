Zachary police clean up the streets; 8 suspected drug dealers arrested

ZACHARY - One by one, eight suspected drug dealers were put into squad cars and shipped off to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

"It's made the streets safer here in Zachary," Chief David McDavid said.

This is the culmination of a four-month long investigation between Zachary and several other police departments to clean up the city.

"They're coming into our city limits, dealing drugs at our grocery stores and convenience stores," he added.

Although all of them lived in or near Zachary, McDavid brought in the other departments to help.

"Some of them are repeat offenders, some of them are violent offenders, so we make sure that everybody is safe. That's why we bring extra resources here."

The suspects range from ages 18 to 59.

"Some of them are second generation family members," McDavid said. "Some of their family members were involved in drug dealing in the past, and now it looks like they're taking up the game too."

Along with varying quantities of marijuana, cocaine, meth, and heroin, investigators also seized several firearms.

"It just goes to show we're not going to tolerate drug dealing in Zachary city limits, and we'll continue working hard to make this a safe place to raise a family and own a business."