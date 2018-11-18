Zachary man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler on LA 1

ADDIS - A man from Zachary was killed in a crash on LA 1 Friday night in West Baton Rouge.

State Police said Delandro Henderson, 33, was killed when he rear-ended an 18-wheeler stopped at a railroad crossing on the highway. Henderson, State Police said, tried to maneuver around the tanker truck but did not clear the trailer in time.

The crash happened at the rail crossing on LA 1 northbound between Addis and Plaquemine Friday night.