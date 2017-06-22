Zachary man found dead in hotel parking lot in Texas; truck and tractor stolen

STAFFORD – A Zachary man was found dead in the parking lot of a hotel in Texas on Tuesday.



According to Stafford Police Department, officers responded to a reports of a man lying on the ground in the parking lot of America's Best Value Inn located at 11206 West Airport Boulevard in Stafford.





Officers discovered the body of a black man later identified as 47-year-old Spencer Brown Jr. from Zachary, Louisiana.



Brown's 18-wheeler truck and trailer are missing, police say. The vehicle tractor is described as a blue and mauve 2007 Peterbilt truck with the Florida license plate number F8947U. The tractor is towing a Cottrell "car hauler" trailer with the Louisiana license plate number L368776.



Police are asking anyone with information to call the Stafford Police Department or Detective Michael Ramirez at 281-261-3991.