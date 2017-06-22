85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary man found dead in hotel parking lot in Texas; truck and tractor stolen

1 hour 24 minutes 37 seconds ago June 22, 2017 Jun 22, 2017 Thursday, June 22 2017 June 22, 2017 4:00 PM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
STAFFORD – A Zachary man was found dead in the parking lot of a hotel in Texas on Tuesday.
 
According to Stafford Police Department, officers responded to a reports of a man lying on the ground in the parking lot of America's Best Value Inn located at 11206 West Airport Boulevard in Stafford. 

Officers discovered the body of a black man later identified as 47-year-old Spencer Brown Jr. from Zachary, Louisiana.
 
Brown's 18-wheeler truck and trailer are missing, police say. The vehicle tractor is described as a blue and mauve 2007 Peterbilt truck with the Florida license plate number F8947U. The tractor is towing a Cottrell "car hauler" trailer with the Louisiana license plate number L368776. 

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Stafford Police Department or Detective Michael Ramirez at 281-261-3991. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days