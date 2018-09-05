86°
Zachary man found dead after falling into St. Mary waterway
ST. MARY PARISH - A 26-year-old from Zachary died after falling in a waterway in St. Mary Parish.
Sheriff's deputies said they found the body of Joshua Crocram, a railroad worker.
Crocram fell into the Baldwin Canal Tuesday night.
