Zachary man found dead after falling into St. Mary waterway

Wednesday, September 05 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

ST. MARY PARISH - A 26-year-old from Zachary died after falling in a waterway in St. Mary Parish.

Sheriff's deputies said they found the body of Joshua Crocram, a railroad worker. 

Crocram fell into the Baldwin Canal Tuesday night.

