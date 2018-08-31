Zachary man facing 200 counts of possession of child pornography

BATON ROUGE - State police say a 24-year-old Zachary man is facing more than 100 counts of child pornography charges following an online investigation.

Beginning in May, LSP detectives began conducting undercover investigations to combat the online sharing of child pornography, according to a release. During the investigation, detectives downloaded files that contained child pornography from a suspect identified as Devan Othmer.

On August 7, authorities executed a search warrant at Othmer's home. At the scene, detectives seized numerous electronic devices. After completing a forensic examination, authorities found 200 images of child pornography.

Othmer was arrested Thursday and charged with 200 counts of possession of child pornography. He was later released.