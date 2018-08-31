74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary man facing 200 counts of possession of child pornography

3 hours 8 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, August 31 2018 Aug 31, 2018 August 31, 2018 5:39 AM August 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State police say a 24-year-old Zachary man is facing more than 100 counts of child pornography charges following an online investigation.

Beginning in May, LSP detectives began conducting undercover investigations to combat the online sharing of child pornography, according to a release. During the investigation, detectives downloaded files that contained child pornography from a suspect identified as Devan Othmer.

On August 7, authorities executed a search warrant at Othmer's home. At the scene, detectives seized numerous electronic devices. After completing a forensic examination, authorities found 200 images of child pornography.

Othmer was arrested Thursday and charged with 200 counts of possession of child pornography. He was later released.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days