Zachary man faces attempted murder charges after BREC park fight
ZACHARY – An 18-year-old faces attempted murder charges after police say he severely beat someone at a BREC park in April.
Davon Harris, 18, was charged with attempted second-degree murder Tuesday. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Zachary Police say Harris and other suspects got into a fight with a victim at the BREC park located on Old Scenic Highway on April 28.
Police say the victim sustained severe facial injuries during the fight. The victim picked the suspects out in a photo lineup.
