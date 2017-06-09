Zachary man dies in crash on LA 22 in Sorrento

SORRENTO – A Zachary man is dead following a single vehicle crash on LA 22, east of LS 936, in Ascension Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash took the life of 34-year-old Dustin Good. The crash occurred on Friday around 3 a.m. when Good was traveling west bound on LA 22 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

State Police say Good's vehicle crossed the center line into the east bound lane and ran off the left side of the roadway. Good's vehicle continued off the roadway and came to a stop after it struck a tree.

Good was not wearing a seat belt at the time of and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office. It is not know at this time if impairment was a factor in the crash, however a toxicology sample will be taken from Good for analysis.