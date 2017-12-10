Zachary Broncos claim second Class 5A state title

New Orleans, LA - Zachary and sophomore quarterback Keilon Brown saved their best game for the biggest stage this weekend in the Superdome claiming their second Class 5A state championship in the past three seasons with a 34-14 win over Hahnville on Saturday night.

The Bronco offense, led by Brown, put up 27 points in the first half to take a 20-point lead into the locker room as they cruised to victory over 10th-seeded Hahnville.

Brown ran for 189 yards, highlighted by an 80-yard touchdown to give the Broncos a huge spark of momentum in the first half. The sophomore signal-caller also threw for 55 yards and a score on the night.

On the other side of the ball, the Broncos defense gave up up just 14 points with one of the state's best running backs in Hahnville's Anthony 'Pooka' Williams still putting up 211 yards in the title game.

Zachary caps off a state championship weekend where the Broncos join U-High, West Feliciana and Catholic to bring home the title trophies for teams in the WBRZ viewing area to end the 2017 season.