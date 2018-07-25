Zach Strief to replace Henderson on 'Voice of the Saints'

Photo: Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS - Former offensive lineman Zach Strief has been chosen as the new 'Voice of the Saints,' WWL Radio announced Wednesday.

Strief will be succeeding Saints-legend Jim Henderson, who announced his retirement in February. Henderson had been part of the New Orleans Saints family since the 80s.

"The whole reason this position sounds enticing to me is the respect that I had for Jim Henderson," Strief said. "When I think of the biggest moments of my career... I think of Jim's call."

Strief will join the Saints Hall-of-Famer Deuce McCallister in the booth. McCallister replaced the beloved color-analyst Hokie Gajan, who died of cancer in 2016.

"Obviously, it’s a difficult job," Strief said. "I have a ton of respect for the people that do it, and you quickly become enamored with a few guys that you listen to."