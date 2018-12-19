54°
YWCA launching community bail fund program

BATON ROUGE - The YWCA of Greater Baton Rouge has created a community bail system that can provide bond money for people arrested on misdemeanors in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The fund will not offer bail for violent offenses, according to a news release from the organization.

“The goal of the program is justice," YWCA CEO Dianna Payton said. "Many non-violent, un-convicted citizens in East Baton Rouge Parish are held in jail because they do not have the resources to pay the several hundred dollars required to bond out."

The fund will pool money from the community and community organizations to pay bail. As cases are resolved, the bail paid revolves back to the fund.

The Community Bail Fund will post bail to secure the release of their first four clients from Parish Prison on Thursday, the release said.

