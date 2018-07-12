90°
YouTube TV suffers outage during World Cup semifinal match

By: WBRZ Staff

Soccer fans were furious Wednesday afternoon as Youtube's subscription television service suffered an outage in the middle of the World Cup semifinals.

The Google-owned video service was flooded with angry tweets and messages as the stream cut out just before half-time of the semifinal match-up between England and Croatia.

Youtube TV's official Twitter account addressed the technical difficulties in a tweet Wednesday.

The service has since been restored.

