YouTube TV suffers outage during World Cup semifinal match

Soccer fans were furious Wednesday afternoon as Youtube's subscription television service suffered an outage in the middle of the World Cup semifinals.

The Google-owned video service was flooded with angry tweets and messages as the stream cut out just before half-time of the semifinal match-up between England and Croatia.

Youtube TV's official Twitter account addressed the technical difficulties in a tweet Wednesday.

Hey everyone -- sincere apologies for streaming issues with YouTube TV. The timing is horrible but we're working to be up and running again ASAP! — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) July 11, 2018

The service has since been restored.