YouTube reportedly experiencing worldwide outage
YouTube says they're currently working to fix access issues, after users reported outages all over the world.
According to the company's Twitter account, they're working on resolving the issue. The company didn't specify what caused the error. All devices are unable to access YouTube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music.
Users are receiving the following error message: An error occurred. Please try again later.
Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.— Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018
