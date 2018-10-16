YouTube reportedly experiencing worldwide outage

67°
Tuesday, October 16 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

YouTube says they're currently working to fix access issues, after users reported outages all over the world.

According to the company's Twitter account, they're working on resolving the issue. The company didn't specify what caused the error. All devices are unable to access YouTube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music.

Users are receiving the following error message: An error occurred. Please try again later.

