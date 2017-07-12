Youth pastor facing charges for relationship with young girl

ZACHARY – A youth pastor at a church in Clinton is facing charges for alleged misconduct with an underage girl who attended his church.

Clayton Hand, 25, is charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said three victims reported allegations of misconduct involving Hand, though only one girl was underage at the time – resulting in the one, single charge. McDavid said the inappropriate altercations happened in the Zachary area, and not at the church.

While the relationships happened in previous years, they were just reported to the department in May. Police have spent the last two months investigating the complaints.

Hand was arrested and released on bond.

