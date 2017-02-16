Young worshipers flock to Denham Springs church for first time since flood

DENHAM SPRINGS - Songs of praise and worship rang out for the first time since the flood at the youth center of the Abundant Life Church Wednesday.



A stage, music, and hundreds of kids flocked to the 180 Youth Center at the church. It was a much different scene six months ago, after the flood damaged most of the church.



After months of rebuilding, kids from all over the city were able to enjoy church back in their own space.



"We had nine buildings on campus and we had to destroy about four of them. And this will be our second functional building on campus. So every building got around 4 1/2 feet of water."



Coy Hicks was one of the kids who said they were excited to be back in the youth center.



"I am super excited to be back in here," Hicks said, "specifically because this is where everything happens for me. Not just on Sundays. During the week this is where I come to relieve myself of stress and everything else that's been going on, and I'm just so happy to be back in here."



Pastor Tres says this relaunch is not just about the church, but also the city of Denham Springs and everything it has been through.



"Our numbers have really dropped because of the availability for parents to get their students here," he explained," and finally the schools are back where they need to be, and we're opening back up at a very crucial time for these families."



Main church services will be held in the youth center until the sanctuary reopens.



More than 150 kids attended tonight's event.