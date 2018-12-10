Latest Weather Blog
Young LSU fan diagnosed with cancer gets wish to attend Fiesta Bowl
BATON ROUGE- A young boy diagnosed with cancer had one simple wish: to watch the LSU Tigers play live.
In March, eight year old Drake was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. It's an aggressive tumor that interferes with all bodily functions, depriving a child of the ability to move, communicate, or even eat.
A fun-loving country boy, Drake enjoys fishing, hunting, and anything outdoors. However, nothing beats his love for LSU football.
A local company, Serv Pro, got word of Drake's story. To help grant Drake's wish of seeing the Tigers play, the company created a GoFundMe to help raise money so he could attend the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona.
Soon after, word spread like wildfire and reached the organizers of the Fiesta Bowl, who contacted Drake and his mother to inform them that Drake's wish was coming true. The Fiesta Bow's Twitter account shared the touching moment on social media.
Drake, an 8-year old @LSUFootball fan battling cancer, had a holiday wish to watch his Tigers play in person.— Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) December 10, 2018
We had the chance to connect with Drake… pic.twitter.com/0aNOyTa2Cw
