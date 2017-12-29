Young child among 3 dead in early morning house fire

NEW ORLEANS- Firefighters say three people are dead and another person was hurt after a 2-alarm house fire in New Orleans East early this morning.

According to WWL-TV, New Orleans Fire Department Chief Timothy McConnell said the fire broke out before 1:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of Wave Drive. At the scene, firefighters discovered a fire blowing out of the home's front windows.

Burglar bars on the home slightly delayed firefighters from entering the home. The home was occupied by an elderly couple, their son and a young child.

An 80-year-old man and three-year-old boy were rescued and transported to a local hospital. Family members say the child later died at the hospital. The 80-year-old man was airlifted to a burn unit in Baton Rouge.

Authorities say a 70-year-old man and 69-year-old woman died at the scene. Firefighters have not confirmed the identities of the victims who died.