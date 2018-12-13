Latest Weather Blog
Young adults learn life-saving tactics through EMS Explorer Post program
BATON ROUGE - Residents ages 14 through 20 that are interested in pre-hospital emergency medical care should look into the Explorer Post program sponsored by the East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Emergency Medical Services.
Through the program, participants get the opportunity to go on paramedic unit observation ride-alongs and get exposure to other related fields prior to entering their choice of secondary education.
The current guidelines for the program include:
-Membership shall be open to young adults between the ages of 14-20 enrolled in school or interested in pursuing a medical career.
-A scholastic average of "C" or better in all academic subjects throughout participation in the program.
-Determination by the advisors of the Explorer's mental and physical ability to participate in the program.
-Attendance and active membership in good standing with the post.
-Successful completion of the following:
-8-hour CPR course including adult one and two-man CPR, infant CPR and airway obstruction management for both.
-State certified Emergency Medical Responder course.
-In-service of equipment on Paramedic Units not covered in other training i.e, Immobilization devices, ECG monitors, oxygen therapy devices, etc.
Click here for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young adults learn life-saving tactics through EMS Explorer Post program
-
Pump station upgrade on the way in Sherwood Forest
-
Police arrest teacher accused of abusing multiple students at Baker school
-
With a new road tax, officials plan light synchronization
-
Parents charged in 3-year-old girl's drowning