Young activist to make TV debut as transgender superhero

2 hours 19 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 October 09, 2018 12:40 PM October 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nicole Maines Twitter

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - An activist in Maine who won a lawsuit over using the girls' bathroom at her school is making her TV debut as a transgender superhero.

The Bangor Daily News reports 21-year-old Nicole Maines will appear on Season 4 of The CW's series "Supergirl" Sunday. The Orono native will play Nia Nal, also known as Dreamer. Producers say the character is a "soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others."

The character is believed to be the first transgender superhero on U.S. television. Maines gained attention for her lawsuit against her school district after her elementary school said she could no longer use the girls' bathroom. Maine's highest court ruled in 2014 that officials violated state anti-discrimination law.

Maines has made previous TV appearances, including the show "Royal Pains" and the HBO documentary "The Trans List."

