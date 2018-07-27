You can't sit there! Broken couch replaced by company following call to 2OYS

BATON ROUGE - A piece of furniture has caused one Baton Rouge woman some major headaches. It broke a few days after she bought it and ever since, she's been in a fight to get a new one.

Sheral Ward called 2 On Your Side Wednesday when her frustration reached a boiling point.

"That's all I wanted is a new couch, something I can enjoy," she said.

Ward purchased a new couch at Conn's HomePlus during the Memorial Day weekend sale. She spent about $4,000 on the three-piece sectional with all the bells and whistles. The couch has four reclines, three different massage settings, lights for reading, a cooler and cup holders for all your beverage drinking needs. The couch was delivered to her Baton Rouge home the next day. Three days later, it broke.

"In the next three days or so we pulled the recliner out and it been out ever since," said Ward.

One of the recliners on a sectional piece is permanently reclining. Ward says she called Conn's HomePlus and a service person came out to investigate. By the time he left, Ward was under the impression she'd be getting a replacement couch, but two months have gone by and her couch is still broken. A few weeks ago, two large boxes showed up at her front door with replacement parts. No one called to give her instructions and no one showed up to install those parts. Ward says she continued to call Conn's HomePlus to inquire about her broken couch.

Soon after Ward called 2 On Your Side Wednesday, WBRZ contacted Conn's HomePlus. Thursday, Conn's contacted Ward saying her broken couch would be replaced with a new one and provided the following statement to WBRZ.

"Providing a positive customer experience continues to be a top priority for Conn’s HomePlus. We were informed of the situation and are working to address it directly with the recipient. In our efforts to ensure complete customer satisfaction, we have arranged for a product exchange to be delivered as early as Friday, July 27 or at Ms. Ward’s earliest convenience.”

Ward was expecting that couch Friday, but tells 2 On Your Side she got a call that afternoon that the delivery would be made Saturday.

"I got no response until I contacted you all," said Ward.

Thursday, 2 On Your Side received another inquiry regarding Conn's HomePlus customer Tonie Clay customer. That customer said she was having trouble getting a washing machine repaired or replaced under warranty. Friday, Conn's HomePlus responded to WBRZ with the following statement.

"Conn’s HomePlus is proud to offer top name brand products to our customers, and in instances when a warranty is utilized, we make it a priority to provide timely service. If a product cannot be repaired in the identified timeframe, we offer an exchange to the customer. We strive to provide an exceptional experience to all of Conn’s HomePlus customers, and Ms. Clay is no exception. Tomorrow, a comparable replacement washer will be delivered to Ms. Clay’s home.”