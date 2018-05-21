'Yoga on the Lawn' aims to raise funds for local cancer patient care

BATON ROUGE - The 3rd annual 'Yoga on the Lawn' is coming up, and you're invited to bring your yoga mats, appetite, and zen.

The event is held to benefit local cancer patients, and proceeds from 'Yoga on the Lawn' will help transform cancer care by advancing prevention, research, survivorship, innovation, teamwork and patient assistance at the Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

"What's so great about this event is that we're able to introduce people to yoga and help raise funds that will directly support cancer patients and their families locally," said April Hill, owner of Yogalates South II.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Appetizers, ice cream, and beer will be provided.

'Yoga on the Lawn' will be held on Saturday, June 9th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lipsey's, 7277 Exchequer Drive.