51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ying Yang Twins, Choppa performing at halftime for NFC Championship Game

44 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 January 16, 2019 7:17 PM January 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: Choppa via New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - Halftime entertainment for Sunday's highly anticipated NFC Championship Game in the Superdome has been announced, and Saints fans won't be disappointed. 

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday afternoon that local rapper Choppa and hip-hop duo Ying Yang Twins will be performing at halftime at Sunday's game against the Rams. 

When the Saints won the Super Bowl in 2009, the Ying Yang Twins' song "Stand Up and Get Crunk" became the unofficial anthem of New Orleans. This year, Choppa's song "Choppa Style" has gained massive amounts of attention around the Crescent City's football team.

Also announced Wednesday, Cheap Trick will be performing Sunday in Champion's Square at 11:30 a.m. Admittance is free to the public.

Before kickoff, Jimmy Buffett will lead the Superdome in the National Anthem.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days