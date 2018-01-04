Yet another cat found mutilated in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Residents of a Baton Rouge neighborhood say the body of a missing pet has turned up horribly mutilated, adding to the growing number of gruesome pet killings reported in the area.

Baton Rouge Animal Control confirmed the latest incident this afternoon, once again taking place in the Shenandoah area. Officials say the animal, a domestic cat, was found beheaded on the side of a roadway.

A social media post from the cat's owner says he went missing a couple of days ago. After posting about Rico's disappearance online, a tip from another resident led her to discover her pet's body nearby.

The Humane Society held a meeting in October after a cat was found hanging from post near Staring Lane, which had been the latest in a string of cat killings in the area.

The Humane Society is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for that slaying.