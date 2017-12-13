Years of beatings ends in death for Louisiana woman

Photo: WWL-TV

KENNER- Police say a 38-year-old man beat and abused a 37-year-old woman over a six-year period that ended with her death from internal bleeding.

According to WWL-TV, Alex Sanders is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Amy Cancienne.

Officers from the Kenner Police Department responded to a call at Sander's residence on Nov. 12 and found Cancienne unresponsive and cold to the touch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cancienne's autopsy shows that she died from blunt force trauma. Authorities said the autopsy also revealed that she has a laceration to her liver and bruising to her face, head, arms, torso and multiple broken ribs in various states of healing.

Police's investigation revealed that Cancienne had been abused by Sanders over the past six years and that the beatings had intensified. The investigation also showed that Sanders had been beating Cancienne during the time in which she suffered the fatal injury to her liver.