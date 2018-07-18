Year's first human cases of West Nile Virus reported in EBR, other parishes

BATON ROUGE - Health officials say three cases of West Nile Virus, including two cases in Louisiana, have been reported.

The cases are the first human cases of the virus in Louisiana this year, WWL-TV reports. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, cases of neuroinvasive disease were reported in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and DeSoto Parishes.

Officials say neuronvasive disease is the most serious type and can lead to paralysis, brain damage, and even death. Reports say that two cases of West Nile Fever have been reported in East Baton Rouge and Ouachita Parishes.

The fever is a milder infection that causes flu-like symptoms, according to WWL. Officials say an asymptomatic case was also reported in EBR. In that case, the patient didn't show any symptoms but was diagnosed through a blood donation.

Health officials released the following tips to protect yourself from mosquitos and remove their breeding grounds:

Protect Yourself From Mosquitos:

-Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing. Do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.

-To apply repellent to your face, spray on your hands and then rub on your face.

-Adults should always apply repellent to children.

-Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors for long periods of time.

-Avoid perfumes and colognes when outdoors for extended periods of time.

-Make sure that your house had tight-fitting windows and doors, and that all screens are free of holes.

Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Grounds:

-Dispose of tin cans, ceramic pots and other unnecessary containers that have accumulated on your property. Turn over wheelbarrows, plastic wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children's toys or anything that could collect water.

-Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers. Drainage holes that are located on the container sides collected enough water for mosquitoes to breed.

-Check and clean roof gutters routinely. They are often overlooked, but can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.

-Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish. Water gardens can become major mosquito producers if they are allowed to stagnate.

-Clean and chlorinate swimming pools that are not being used. A swimming pool that is left untended by a family for a month can produce enough mosquitoes to result in neighborhood-wide complaints. Be aware that mosquitoes may even breed in the water that collects on swimming pool covers.