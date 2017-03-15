Yeah, it's still winter

The break from above average temperatures will continue through Thursday. Overall, the extended forecast is still looking quiet.



THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Another sunny day is ahead as high temperatures climb a good 25 degrees into the low 60s. Winds will remain light and northeasterly. Clear skies will continue for the overnight period as temperatures take their biggest dip of this cool stretch. Lows will bottom out around 40 degrees with some locations sneaking into the upper 30s.

Up Next: By Thursday, highs will moderate closer to average. Expect a few clouds back into skies as temperatures return to the 70s by Friday Afternoon. Right now, the weekend is looking dry and mild—excellent news for the annual Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day parade in Baton Rouge on Saturday Morning. A weak cold front could potentially trigger an isolated shower late Saturday, but those chances are low right now. Little change in temperatures is expected into early next week.

THE SCIENCE: Temperatures will continue to feel like winter, especially during the overnight hours, through Thursday. Surface high pressure will slide east through Thursday. With that in mind expect dry conditions to prevail with mostly clear skies. The lack of clouds will allow the temperatures overnight to drop into the low 40s in and around Baton Rouge with some upper 30s north. Tonight will be the coldest night. With the surface high shifting eastward, winds too will turn east and then southeast allowing moderating temperatures. This will also allow for some return flow to push moisture into the region through the weekend. Guidance suggests that a cold front will try to push southward into the region on Saturday but it as of this time it appears to wash out before arriving. The worst case scenario would be isolated showers, primarily in the afternoon hours.

