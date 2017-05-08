Yates concerned Russians could blackmail Flynn

WASHINGTON - Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates says she had two meetings and one phone call with White House counsel Don McGahn about concerns that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "could be blackmailed" by the Russians.



Yates says she told McGahn that the Russians knew about what Flynn had done and the Russians knew that Flynn had misled the vice president and others about what he had done. Yates did not specify what that was.



Yates says she was giving President Donald Trump's White House this information so that it could take actions it "deemed appropriate."

Original Story below:

---

President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser in the days after the 2016 election.



That's according to three former Obama administration officials.



The warning came during an Oval Office meeting between Obama and Trump after the Republican's victory. Flynn had been fired by the Obama administration as the head of the military's intelligence branch.



Trump ultimately tapped Flynn as national security adviser, but fired him after less than a month. The White House says Flynn was fired for misleading top officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States.



Trump has both defended Flynn and blamed the Obama administration for giving him security clearance.



The officials requested anonymity in order to disclose the private conversation.

---

President Donald Trump is distancing himself from Michael Flynn's troubles, tweeting that it was the Obama administration that gave Flynn the "highest security clearance."



Flynn was dismissed under President Barack Obama as defense intelligence chief before becoming an ardent supporter of Trump and eventually Trump's national security adviser.



Sally Yates, former deputy attorney general, is expected to testify Monday that she had warned the White House about contacts between Flynn and Russia before being fired by Trump.



Trump tweeted Monday that Flynn was "given the highest security clearance by the Obama Administration - but the Fake News seldom likes talking about that."



In a second tweet, Trump said Yates should be asked under oath "if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers" soon after she raised concerns about Flynn.