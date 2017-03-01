70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Yahoo punishes CEO in latest fallout from security breakdown

1 hour 17 minutes 28 seconds ago March 01, 2017 Mar 1, 2017 Wednesday, March 01 2017 March 01, 2017 5:10 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO - Yahoo is punishing CEO Marissa Mayer and jettisoning its top lawyer for the mishandling of two security breaches that exposed the personal information of more than 1 billion users and already have cost the company $350 million.

Mayer won't be paid her annual bonus nor receive a potentially lucrative stock award because a Yahoo investigation concluded her management team reacted too slowly to one breach discovered in 2014.

Yahoo's general counsel, Ronald Bell, resigned without severance pay for his department's lackadaisical response to the security lapses.

The penalties disclosed Wednesday in Yahoo's annual report represent the latest toll exacted by the biggest security breaches in internet history.

Yahoo already lowered the sales price of its digital services to Verizon Communications by $350 million in the fallout.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days