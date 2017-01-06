Yahoo accidentally tweets racial slur

37°
1 hour 36 minutes 59 seconds ago January 06, 2017 Jan 6, 2017 Friday, January 06 2017 January 06, 2017 7:28 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

Yahoo Finance says it accidently tweeted out a racial slur when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump's plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance said, "Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here's How Much It'll Cost." Instead of tweeting a "B'' for the word "Bigger," an "N'' was accidentally tweeted.

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology, chalking up the mishap to a spelling error.

